Find out who was the first diagnosed autistic in the world







At 82, Donald is a healthy, independent man. Photo: DONVAN I ZUCKER

the trajectory of Donald Gray Triplettknown as the “case 1” of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is the theme of the book “In A Different Key: The Story of Autism” (“In a Different Tone: The History of Autism”, in free translation). In the work, two American journalists narrate the history of autism from Triplett’s experiences.

Donald Triplett was born in 1933 in the United States. Even in childhood, his parents noticed that his behavior “did” from the standards of other boys of the same age. He didn’t respond to his mother’s smiles, nor did he show any reaction when he heard her voice. When parents took other children to play with him, the boy was not interested.

Despite Donald’s different behavior, his parents never doubted his intelligence. At just 3 years of age, in 1937, the boy was hospitalized on doctor’s orders, but the hospitalization did not last long and in 1938 he returned home.





The book’s authors believe the family has a great deal of credit for Donald’s quality of life. Photo: reproduction

In the same year, Donald consulted with the Austrian psychiatrist Leo Kanner, who established the diagnosis of a new condition not yet reported in books, christened at the time “infantile autism”. The consultations were essential and helped Kanner to publish a pioneering article setting standards for diagnosing his discovery.

Donald is 82 years old and a healthy, independent man. He hangs out with friends, drives his own car, practices golf and loves to travel. The authors of the book believe that the family and residents of Little Forest contributed significantly to Donald’s development, as his mother always encouraged him and sought to connect him to the world around her.