Finnish Prime Minister Takes Cocaine Test After Controversial Video

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she had taken a test to determine whether she used drugs at a party where she was filmed dancing with friends. The test result will be released next week.

“I’ve never used drugs in my life, not even in my teens,” he told reporters.

Asked about other people using drugs that day, Sanna said: “Of course, I can’t know if someone used something I didn’t see. On the night shown in the video, I didn’t realize anyone had used it.”





The relaxed moment was criticized this week because, according to some newspapers, people can be heard in the video saying: “Jauhojengi”, which means “the gang of flour”. This would be an indication that the guests used cocaine.

Opposition politicians quickly took to social media to call for the prime minister to undergo a drug test. Mikko Kärnä published in twitter that this should be a voluntary measure and the result should be presented by an independent body.





Sanna countered the rumors by saying it was simply a private party at a private home and denied drug use, although she confirmed consumption of “low-grade alcoholic beverages”.

“I am upset that these videos have been published. The point is that I have been partying with friends, dancing and singing, albeit in a crazy way,” said the prime minister.





Many Finns did not understand the reason for so much controversy and defended the fact that the prime minister also had fun during her summer vacation.

“I want to show that these positions are also held by normal people with a normal life. I have a family life, a professional life and free time to spend with my friends, as do many people my age”, commented the young prime minister.