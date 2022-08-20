Flamengo enters with a request in the STJD against Athletico for fans

The rivalry between athletic and Flamengo gained another chapter. And again with judicial contours. This Friday (19), the Rio de Janeiro club filed a request with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) against Hurricane.

The reason: lack of security measures with the visiting fans, due to the incidents of the duel last Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On request, the Flamengo speaks of a “violent environment”. One of the alleged points was at the entrance of the flamenguistas to the stadium, being searched in a different way to the athleticans. In videos on social networks, they showed fans from the visiting sector taking off their shoes before entering the Arena.

The request is for Rubro-Negro to be punished for not taking safety measures and also for flags and objects thrown on the field.

Fight between Athletico and Flamengo is expanding

Since the first match, the clubs have been at odds. At Maracanã, players like Fernandinho and Gabigol nudged each other. After the duel, Hurricane filed a request with the STJD to punish both Gabigol and Arrascaeta for violent plays.

At the trial, however, the two athletes were released and entered the field in Baixada.

After the match, still inside the stadium, a journalist from Curitiba threatened and argued with a Flamengo blogger.

Later, fans of both teams met in a restaurant and after harsh arguments the flamenguista couple was expelled from the place.