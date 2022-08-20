Flamengo receives a millionaire proposal by Lázaro; see values

Attacking midfielder is one of Mengão’s highlights this season and interests West Ham (ING)

Flamengo may lose another jewel soon. That’s because the club received a proposal by the attacking midfielder Lázaro, from West Ham (ING). The English team offered 5 million pounds for the athlete, but Fla ask for double. At the current price, this value is approximately R$ 60 million. The parties are still talking, and the transfer window to the European country ends on September 1st.

Lázaro started playing in the professionals in 2020, still under the command of Rogério Ceni, but only in 2022 does he receive a great following. Mineiro, the young man is 20 years old, has eight goals and seven assists in 41 matches this season. One of those goals was in the 5-0 rout over Athletico-PR. The information was initially published by the GE.

Earn money with Mengão wins

The attacking midfielder is considered one of Fla’s great recent gems. Therefore, the termination fine of the pledge is R$ 80 million euros. That is, the value is well above that desired by Flamengo and West Ham (ING). Lázaro’s contract with Flamengo runs until 2025.

If the deal goes through, Lázaro will join midfielder Willian Arão and defender Gustavo Henrique, who were sold by Flamengo in this transfer window. Both are in Fenerbahce (TUR). Rubro-Negro also lost right-back Isla and midfielder Andreas, but in other ways. On the other hand, Mais Querido hired Chilean midfielders Pulgar and Vidal, right-back Guillermo Varela and striker Everton Cebolinha.