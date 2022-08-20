Fluminense vs Coritiba: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Fluminense comes from an important classification in the Copa do Brasil. After losing 2-0 to Fortaleza, Flu managed to draw to advance to the semifinals of the competition. However, after scoring 13 unbeaten games, the team was defeated last week by Internacional, by the Brasileirão, and is trying to find the path of victories against Coritiba to continue in the top positions.

Pressured by three consecutive defeats, Coritiba bet on the change of the coaching staff and on the arrival of Guto Ferreira to correct the team’s route in the Brasileirão. The coach’s first mission is to try to improve the numbers away from home and seek the club’s first triumph as a visitor.

Retrospect: Fluminense and Coritiba have already faced each other 47 times, and there is a great balance in the confrontation. Coxa won 17 games, while Tricolor won 16. There were still 14 draws.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Despite having the Copa do Brasil semi-final next Wednesday, Diniz has the ideal team at his disposal and should not spare the team. If you decide to preserve someone, the tendency is that it will be a player or another that shows greater wear and tear. Goose, for example, who was on the field for 90 minutes in the draw against Fortaleza, could be a “candidate” depending on his physical recovery.

Likely team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Nonato, André and Paulo Henrique Ganso (Nathan); Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano

Embezzlement: David Braz (right thigh), Alan (left calf) and Luan Freitas (right knee).

hanging: Yago, Nino, Wellington and David Braz.

Coritiba – coach: Guto Ferreira

After four days of work, coach Guto Ferreira had to change the team. Starters in the last match, goalkeeper Alex Muralha, defenders Henrique and Castán, midfielder Willian Farias and striker Hérnan Pérez are out of the game. Faced with the problems, the coach will bet on a system change and put the left-back Egídio as a winger alongside Léo Gamalho and Fabrício Daniel.

Likely team: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Marcio Silva and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Val and Jesús Trindade; Egídio, Fabricio Daniel and Léo Gamalho

Embezzlement: Luciano Castán and Willian Farias (suspended); Thonny Anderson (out); Gabriel Vasconcelos, Alex Muralha, Warley, Henrique, Boschilia and Hernán Perez (medical department).

hanging: Guillermo, Val, Matheus Alexandre, Matías Galarza and Adrián Martínez.

