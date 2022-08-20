Fluminense x Corinthians: ticket sales for the Copa do Brasil semifinal opens this Saturday | fluminense

Fluminense will open this Saturday, for members, and on Sunday, for the general public, the sale of tickets for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians, a match that will be next Wednesday, at 19:30 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. Tickets cost from R$10 to R$400.

Attention: by determination of public bodies, in this match all fans, members or not, must obligatorily collect the physical ticket in advance at one of the points of sale and withdrawal. Access to the stadium with the membership card or dynamic QR code will not be allowed.

Fluminense fans at Maracanã

CHECK-INS AND ONLINE SALE:

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 08/20 (Saturday), at 10 am

Arquiba 60% / Leste Raiz / Games Package – 08/21 (Sunday), at 9 am

Warrior – 8/21 (Sunday) at 1pm

Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

Non-Members and Away Fans

8/21 (Sunday) at 1pm

Sales to non-members at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

Sales for away fans at Futebolcard.com

Closing of online sales: 08/24 (Wednesday), at 15:00

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 25

– Warrior – BRL 60

– East Root – BRL 90

– Whole – BRL 90

– Half price – R$ 45

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 25

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – BRL 70

– Whole – BRL 70

– Half price – R$ 35

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– East Root – BRL 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Warrior – BRL 20

– Whole – BRL 30

– Half price – R$ 15

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 35

– Warrior – BRL 70

– East Root – BRL 100

– Whole – BRL 100

– Half price – R$ 50

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 25

– Warrior – BRL 60

– East Root – BRL 120

– Whole – BRL 90

– Half price – R$ 45

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 400

– Whole – BRL 400

– Half price – R$ 275

*This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca+ Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium. Members of the Arquiba 60%, Arquiba 100% and Maraca+ plans will be able to buy one more ticket for the entire amount in the same sector.

North E Level 2 (away fans)*

– Whole – BRL 90

– Half price – R$ 45

*By mutual agreement, tickets for the sector intended for the visiting team will be sold directly by Corinthians

TICKET WITHDRAWAL IS MANDATORY FOR ALL FANS. To do so, you must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, a copy of the of the cardholder and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal). TICKETS OF MEMBERS CAN ONLY BE REMOVED BY THEM. CANNOT BE REMOVED BY THIRD PARTIES OR WITH A DECLARATION.

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

– Children up to 6 years of age accompanied by legal guardians, who must have a ticket for the same sector, South or North, will no longer need to withdraw the gratuity at points of sale in advance.

– All other gratuities by law, children from 7 to 11 years old, PCDs and elderly people over 65 years old must obligatorily withdraw the free ticket.

– For minors between 7 and 11 years old, the removal can only be done by legal guardians upon presentation of supporting document and document of the child.

– For all other gratuities and half-price tickets, only the person can pick up or buy the ticket, also with the presentation of the supporting document.

– Gratuities are only available in the South and North sectors. In all other sectors, only half-price is applied in accordance with current laws.

Click here and check the information about HALF-ENTRY and FREE

SALE AND PICK UP POINTS:

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 5 pm (Box office 1, 2 and 4)

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1, 2 and 4)

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1, 2, 3 and 4)

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am until the end of the first half (Box office 1, 2, 3 and 4)

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Nova América – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Portela, 222)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Barra Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 4666, Store 259)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

São Gonçalo Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. São Gonçalo, 100, Loja 278)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Quiosque 112)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Copacabana – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Américas Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Store 111 A)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Cabo Frio – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

Norte Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Dom Helder Camara, 5474)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 5 pm

Ilha Plaza Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Store 208)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Maria Soares Sendas, 111, Store 207)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Park Shopping Jacarepaguá – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada de Jacarepaguá, 6069, Store 237 A)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Icaraí Niterói – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Américo Buaiz, ​​200, Store 302)

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Wednesday (24/08), from 10 am to 3 pm

Brasília – Fluminense FC Official Store (Block C, Store 31, CLS 309, Asa Sul)

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 4 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 4 pm

Shopping Vitória – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Américo Buaiz, ​​200, Store 302)

– Sunday (21/08), from 1 pm to 7 pm

– Monday (22/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (23/08), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 4:30 pm

