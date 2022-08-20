Former goalkeeper comes out as gay and says ‘fame’ damaged his career

photo: Youth/publicity Emerson defended great clubs, such as Grmio, Flamengo, Bahia and Juventude, where he was champion of the 1999 Copa do Brasil Former goalkeeper Emerson, who had stints in Grmio, Flamengo, Juventude, Bahia, among others, came out as gay and said that the “fame” of being homosexual damaged his football career.

“I stopped playing at 35, went all the way, played for several clubs. I know that fame has taken a toll on me. I could have been much more successful. I could have done much more than I did, achieved much more I believe it is very positive (the career), mainly because I managed to face it all, to have survived until the end. The fact of being gay didn’t stop me, I went to the end. But I know of managers who didn’t hire me because I’m gay,” he told the “Nos Armrios dos Vestirios” podcast.

“My personal life, with each defense I made, each time I stood out more on the field, the empty hole also increased inversely. The more famous I became, the more difficult it became to be gay within that environment,” he said. .

Emerson also stated that he thought about giving up his career as a professional player. The former goalkeeper was afraid they would find out he was gay.

“I suffered a lot. Several times I thought about giving up. I had depression, mainly because of loneliness. I had no one to share it with and it was a very big weight on my back. And at the same time I needed to deliver performance, because in football, If you don’t deliver, if you don’t play well, you lose your position, you lose contracts.”

Emerson now dreams that other gay athletes will not give up on football and seeks to be an example for these players.

“It’s possible to be gay, idol and win titles. It’s possible to be a talented player. It’s possible to be successful in football. I fulfilled my obligations with dignity. I was professional and delivered performance, this ends up motivating me to leave a legacy off the field too. on the subject, shedding light on the subject will, for sure, first of all, break the silence that exists, because there has always been gay people in football. said.