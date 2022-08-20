Gabigol is overtaken and is no longer the most valuable player in Brazil

With spectacular numbers for Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Gabigol maintained for a while the status of the most valuable player in the country until this Friday (19). That’s because, according to the evaluation of the Transfermarkt website, Flamengo’s number 9 was overtaken by a rival team player.

Previously valued at 26 million euros by the portal, the striker is now worth 24 million euros. In addition to losing 2 million euros in the market, Gabigol saw the young Danilo, from Palmeiras, become the most valuable player in Brazil.

In the recent update, the Palmeiras midfielder went from 22 million to 25 million euros. In this way, he surpassed Gabigol and is the most valuable player in Brazil by 1 million euros more.

Read also: Flamengo should have great news to face Palmeiras

De Arrascaeta joins Danilo and Gabigol and completes the Top 3 of the most valuable players playing in Brazil. The Uruguayan is valued at 18 million euros.

Gabigol seeks record in Brasileirão

Gabigol continues to write a beautiful story at Flamengo and he could be close to another record, but he has to run. The striker has 99 goals in the Brasileirão and, if he scores his 100th in the next six Mais Querido games, he becomes the youngest athlete to reach the 100-goal mark in the competition.

The current record is held by Roberto Dinamite, Vasco’s idol who has 190 goals in the Brasileirão, 100 before the age of 26 years and 24 days. Gabigol is 25 but turns 26 on August 30th. That is, he needs to score in the next six games of the Brazilian Championship, since after the game against Fluminense, on September 18, the athlete passes the period.

Check out all the Flamengo games that Gabigol will have to beat the record:

Palmeiras vs Flamengo – 08/21

Botafogo vs Flamengo – 08/27

Flamengo vs Ceará – 09/04

Goiás vs Flamengo – 09/11

Flamengo vs Fluminense – 09/18

Gabigol still doesn’t know if he will play against Palmeiras, as Dorival has not yet defined whether he will use Team A, Team B or a mixed team. The striker felt pain in today’s training and only worked at the gym. However, he does not worry and should be listed for the match.

Follow the MRN on twitter and Instagram!

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.