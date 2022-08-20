Gabigol loses the first position among the most expensive players in Brazilian football; check out the top 10

Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo, lost his brand as the most highly rated player in Brazilian football. The striker was, until then, the athlete with the highest market value in the local scenario, but ended up losing the first position in a new update of the portal. transfermarkt – main means of communication when it comes to market value in football.

One of the great names of Palmeiras, Danilo, in the sights of European football, is, with the new update, the highest rated athlete in Brazilian football. The 21-year-old midfielder surpassed Gabigol’s mark and opens the 10 most valuable Brazilian football players at the moment. Currently, Danilo is valued at 25 million euros, while Gabriel has his brand around 24 million euros.

Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, like Danilo, had an appreciation in his football and rose to third position on the list. The Uruguayan lives a great moment with the colors of Flamengo, which also ends up valuing its power in the market.

The 10 most valuable players in Brazilian football