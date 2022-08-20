Gabigol sends a message before Flamengo’s “final” against Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure – Flamengo

In a decisive confrontation in the race for the title of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo visits Palmeiras this Sunday (21), at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the national competition. Absent from the training activity held last Friday, Gabigol worked normally at CT Ninho do Urubu today, and took the opportunity to publish a record on social networks.

Showing to be 100% for the game, after complaining of pain, the red-black shirt 9 projected another “great duel” against Verdão.

“My Mengão leaves me like this!! Tomorrow another great duel!! @Flamengo Vamos!!!”, said the Flamengo striker in a web post.

My Mengão leaves me like this!! ❤️🖤

Tomorrow another great duel!! @Flamengo We will!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/qSVzPH9tFZ — Gabi (@gabigol) August 20, 2022

This week, Gabigol starred in a controversial episode, being caught leaving a nightclub in Rio de Janeiro. Surrounded by security, the player left the place, appearing to be under the influence of alcohol. The player’s stance divided opinions on social media, and the fact that he didn’t train hours later also inflamed the case.

Despite the repercussion, the player and the club board have not commented on what happened. With shirt 9 getting fit for the match, ‘hot cloths’ were placed over the episode, once the player was off duty.

Gabigol leaving a party completely drunk 😂pic.twitter.com/Wu4Qjq7ATA — Football Whispers 👀 (@CochichosdoFut) August 19, 2022

DATA SHEET: PALM TREES x FLAMENGO

Date and time: August 21 – 4 pm (from Brasília)

Location: Allianz Parque – São Paulo

Reason: Brasileirão 2022 – 23rd round

Referee: Ramon Abatti

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro

Where to watch: TV Globo and Premiere