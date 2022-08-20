Gang invents country and coup 700 people in Italy

A criminal organization has tricked more than 700 Italian residents into promising them citizenship in an Antarctica-based country. The problem is that such a nation, baptized in the fraud of “Theocratic Antarctic State of San Giorgio”, doesn’t even exist.

Twelve people were arrested today, in an operation dubbed “The island that doesn’t exist”, as reported by the Italian newspaper La Reppublica.

Investigations began in April 2021, after police identified a building in the Catanzaro region of Italy, which had been designated as the alleged country’s diplomatic headquarters. With the promise of being a nation with less bureaucracy, the gang promised its citizens a series of advantages, such as funding for projects, freedom of movement in Italy and other countries, in addition to exemption for vaccines against covid-19.

To acquire nationality, the interested individual had to pay an amount ranging from 200 to 1,000 euros (about R$1,000 to R$5,200 at the current exchange rate). Police estimate that 700 people residing across Italy were victims of the coup.

The group would still have used a series of tricks to give credibility to the alleged country, such as the creation of institutions such as a Head of State and even Courts of Justice. In addition, there was also an “official” newspaper, a website and identity documents that would be valid for expatriation. On Facebook, the gang maintained a page where they posted information and regulations about the fictional country.

The supposed justification of the island’s existence was guaranteed with “sovereignty and autonomous privileges” based on the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, a document signed by several countries that discusses the possession of the continent.

Among the suspects are a former general of the Guardia di Finanza tax police, Mario Farnesi, 72, and a former sub-lieutenant of the Carabinieri paramilitary police force, Emanuele Frasca, 56. Both are retired and are among those taken to house arrest. Another 30 people are under investigation.

The gang was charged with conspiracy to commit crimes, fraud, forgery of documents and money laundering, ANSA reported.