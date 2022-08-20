Globo shows the film The Day After Tomorrow

Globo will show the film The Day After Tomorrow at the Saturday Session (20th). Released in 2004, the feature stars Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum, Dash Mihok, Sela Ward, Ian Holm, Sasha Roiz, Austin Nichols, Tamlyn Tomita. Directed by Roland Emmerich. The production airs at 2:10 pm.

The movie that will be showing in the Saturday Session tells the story of Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) is a climatologist on an expedition in Antarctica with colleagues, Frank (Jay O. Sanders) and Jason (Dash Mihok). They do ice core drilling for NOAA when the ice cap ruptures and Jack nearly falls to his death. Later, in New Delhi, Jack presents his findings on global warming at a UN conference, but he doesn’t convince the diplomats and especially angers US Vice President Raymond Becker (Kenneth Welsh).

However, Professor Terry Rapson (Ian Holm) of the Hedland Research Center in Scotland believes Jack’s theories. Several buoys in the North Atlantic begin to show a sharp drop in ocean temperature at the same time, and Rapson concludes that melting polar ice has disrupted the North Atlantic current. He contacts Jack, whose climatological model shows how the climate changes caused in the first Ice Age can happen again. Jack thought the events would take hundreds or thousands of years to happen, but his team, along with NASA meteorologist Janet Tokada (Tamlyn Tomita) assemble a forecast model with the combined data and verify that this time frame is much shorter.