Google is training its robots to be more human-like

Researchers at Google’s lab recently asked a robot to assemble a hamburger out of various plastic toy ingredients.

The mechanical arm knew better than to add the ketchup after the meat and before the lettuce, but it thought the right way to do that was to put the whole bottle inside the hamburger.

Although this robot will not soon be working as a kitchen assistant at a restaurant, it is the embodiment of a greater achievement announced by Google engineers last Tuesday, the 16th.

Continues after advertising

Using newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) software known as “wide language models”, the researchers say they were able to design robots that can help humans with a wider variety of everyday tasks.

Instead of giving a long list of instructions – detailing each movement of the machines in detail – robots can now fulfill complete requests, in a more human-like way.

Continues after advertising

In a demonstration last week, a researcher told a robot, “I’m hungry. Can you give me something to eat?” The robot then started looking for something in a coffee shop, opened a drawer, found a packet of chips and took it to the researcher.

New paradigm for robotics

This is the first time that language models have been integrated into robots, according to Google executives and researchers.

Continues after advertising

“This is basically a different paradigm,” said Brian Ichter, a Google researcher and one of the authors of an article released on Tuesday in which the company’s advances are described.

Robots are already commonplace. Millions of them work in factories around the world, but they follow specific instructions and tend to focus on just one or two tasks, like moving a product down the assembly line or welding and joining two pieces of metal. The race to build a robot that can do a range of everyday tasks – and learn on the job – is much more complex. Both small and large tech companies have been working for years to build these general-purpose robots.

Language models work from large amounts of text downloaded from the internet that are used to train artificial intelligence software to guess what kinds of answers might come up after certain questions or comments. Models have become so good at predicting the correct answer that when interacting with them, we often feel like we are talking to a wise human being. Google and other companies, including OpenAI and Microsoft, have invested resources to build better models and train them with ever-increasing sets of text, in multiple languages.

Continues after advertising

A robot plays ping pong with an engineer at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California Photograph: Monica Rodman/Washington Post – 8/11/2022

The activity is controversial. In July, Google fired one of its employees who said he believed the software was sentient. The consensus among AI experts is that the models are not sentient, but many are concerned that they express biases because they were trained on massive amounts of unfiltered, human-created text.

Some language models have been shown to be racist or sexist, or easily influenced to spread hate speech or lies when prompted with the right phrases or questions.

Continues after advertising

About Google’s ‘Self-Aware AI’

Overall, language models could give robots high-level knowledge of the planning steps, said Carnegie Mellon professor Deepak Pathak, who studies AI and robotics and has commented on the field of study, not Google specifically. But these models won’t give robots all the information they need — for example, how much force to apply when opening a refrigerator. That knowledge has to come from somewhere else.

“That just solves the issue of high-level planning,” he said.

Continues after advertising

In any case, Google is making progress and has now combined the language models with some of its robots. Today, instead of having to code specific technical instructions for every task a robot is capable of performing, researchers can simply talk to them using everyday vocabulary. Even more significantly, the new software helps robots analyze complex multi-step instructions on their own. Now robots can interpret instructions they’ve never heard before and devise responses and actions that make sense.

Robots capable of using language models could change the way factories and distribution centers are run, said Zac Stewart Rogers, a professor of supply chain management at Colorado State University.

“A human and a robot working together is always more productive” today, he said. “Robots can do the heavy lifting. Humans can solve a variety of problems.”

Continues after advertising

If robots are able to understand complex tasks, it could mean that distribution centers could be smaller, with fewer humans and more robots. That can mean fewer jobs for people, although Rogers points out that generally when there is a reduction in headcount due to automation in one area, jobs are created in others.

There is probably still a long way to go before that. AI techniques such as neural networks and reinforcement learning have been used to train robots for years. This has led to some breakthroughs, but progress is still slow. Google’s robots are a long way from being ready for the real world, and in interviews, Google researchers and executives have said numerous times that they are just operating a research lab and have no plans to commercialize the technology yet.

Continues after advertising

But it’s clear that Google and other tech giants have a keen interest in robotics. Amazon uses a lot of robots in its warehouses, is experimenting with drone delivery and earlier this month agreed to buy robot vacuum maker Roomba for $1.7 billion.

Tesla, which has developed some autonomous driving features for its vehicles, is also working on general-purpose robots.

In 2013, Google spared no expense and made a series of acquisitions of robotics companies, including Boston Dynamics, maker of the robot-dogs that often go viral on social media. But the executive in charge of the program was accused of sexual harassment and left the company soon after.

Continues after advertising

In 2017, Google sold Boston Dynamics to Japanese telecommunications and technology investment giant Softbank. And the hype around increasingly intelligent robots designed by the most powerful tech companies has waned.

On the language model project, the Google researchers worked alongside professionals at Everyday Robots, a separate company owned by Alphabet, which works specifically on building robots that can perform a series of “repetitive” and “repetitive” tasks. “heavy”. Robots are already at work in several Google coffee shops, cleaning counters and throwing out garbage. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA