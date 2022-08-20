Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: youtuber compares still unpublished models to the previous generation in video

As it is a non-commercial version, the devices do not even have the Google logo on the back and, in the same way, do not have the operating system properly installed – although at this point we should not have any big surprises, since Devices must be shipped with Android 13 from the factory.

Despite the similarities between displays detected in previous leaks, the still unreleased Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should not be that similar to their predecessors; as is evident in the video published by the Unboxing Therapy channel, which had access to a prototype of the devices intended for developers.

As the Mountain View giant has already revealed the rear design of the new devices in the past, we don’t have any big news in this regard; Just a side-by-side comparison with the previous generation.

The surprise is for the front. In this aspect, we realize how the new generation will bring a smaller body accompanied by a screen with thinner edges. The camera layout, however, remains the same, keeping the hole at the top of the display.

According to information, in addition to height, the new generation will also have new measures for other aspects. While the Pixel 6 is 74.92mm wide and weighs 205 grams, the new generation should have 73.20mm and 195g.

The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, should bring a slimmer body, at 8.82mm thick versus the 9.02mm seen on the 6 Pro – but the camera bulge should remain the same, at 11.50mm. . In the model, the width should go from 76.68 mm to 75.89 mm and the weight should remain practically the same, going from 208 grams in the previous generation to 209 grams in the new one.

It is worth remembering, however, that this may not be the final hardware of the new version, being susceptible to changes in measurements once it becomes commercially available.