Google Play Store app turns Android into near-perfect iOS 16 » iPhone Blog

You still haven’t been able to achieve your dream of buying an iPhone but are delighted to see the news about iOS 16 here on BDI?

Your problems are over!

Now you can download a launcher on your android and leave you with the face of the apple system! And you can even tell that stuck-up friend of yours who has an iPhone that you’ve installed iOS 16 before him!

Jokes aside, the fact is that an Android app is making the biggest hit on the Google Play Store. Its feature: mimic iOS 16 interface.

Unlike iOS, Android allows third-party apps to change the entire look of the system. So-called “launchers” are a type of application that changes the Android home screen and the smartphone’s list of apps.

With this, it is possible to leave the system with the “face” you want. Even an iPhone.

One of these applications is having a great success and already has more than 50 million of downloads.

Launcher iOS 16 allows you to change the application icons, the screen background (including with the dock), install iOS widgets and even includes the App Library.

The app also simulates some animations of the system, such as app icons flickering when you want to move or delete them.

The app’s ratings are high (4.8), with most really enjoying the iOS experience on Android (albeit buggy):

The application is simply sensational and incredible, the application makes the Android device very similar to the IOS device… In addition to the application being simple and easy to use, it is wonderful and very beautiful! Of course, there are still some bugs and problems, as the application is asking directly to turn on the location, sometimes the entire iOS interface goes out and goes back to the Android interface, among others… But I think they will update in the future, in fact I recommend downloading , well worth it!! ^_^

I thought it was great! It delivers what it promises! But there’s only one problem: when I restart the phone, the widgets are buggy and I have to take them out and put them back in. But apart from that it’s wonderful! By the way, it’s not a real iPhone, is it? Download! It’s so worth it!

It’s funny that at these times all the haters disappear… 😂

Apple doesn’t usually like this kind of joke, but so far it hasn’t commented on this launcher. In the past, she even asked Google to remove similar apps from the store.