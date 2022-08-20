Green Lanterns are brought together by amazing group cosplay

This cosplay made by a group of friends is representing some of the most iconic Green Lanterns. The publication was made by cosplayer @odfel, the group chose to honor Kilowog, Hal Jordan, Alan Scott and Arisia Raab. Check out the photo of this cosplay below:

Over the years, the Green Lantern Corps has featured many different members. Therefore, it is quite common to have several cosplays, very different from each other. Also because, there is no rule about the Green Lanterns, these protectors can be of different races.

What are Green Lanterns?

The Green Lantern’s main source of power is a Power Ring. Above all, it works on the basis of willpower and imagination. When activated, the ring can generate a force field that offers its wearer various abilities. Furthermore, through imagination it is possible to create anything with the energy of the ring.

However, the power of the ring is not infinite. In fact, it needs to be recharged every 24 hours, thus being connected to the Oa Central Battery. The Ring Bearers are part of the Green Lantern Corps, created by the Guardians of the Universe in order to protect order.

Did you like the news?