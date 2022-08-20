Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão | guess center

The 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship arrived, and three teams were considered unanimous by the participants of the guess ge : Atlético-MG, Fluminense and Coritiba. The teams receive in their stadiums Goiás, Coritiba and Cuiabá, respectively.

In the duel between leader and vice-leader, the tie prevailed. Six voted that the score of Palmeiras x Flamengo will remain the same, while Alex Escobar and Richarlyson bet on Rubro-Negro, and Espião Statístico on Verdão.

In the classic of the round, between Santos and São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro, there is a slight favoritism for Peixe. Four bet on the home team’s wins, two on the visitors’ and three on a draw.

The Stat Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

