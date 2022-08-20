Historical marks and the fight against sticking: what is at stake for Ponte and Guarani in the 204 derby | campinas and region

Chapter 204 of the rivalry between Ponte Preta and Guarani puts at stake historic marks on both sides and also the fight against relegation in Série B of the Brazilian.

The ball rolls from 11 am, at Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, for round 25. Real-time coverage of ge starts at 9 am.

Ponte defends an unbeaten run of eight matches in Majestoso against Guarani, with five wins and three draws.

The last alvinegra defeat at home in the classic was on June 20, 2009, when Caique, in the first minute, scored a great goal from and guaranteed the 1 to 0 for the Guarani.

Macaca is still looking for its third consecutive victory as home team in Serie B to be just one of the thousandth in Majestoso. There are 998 so far since the stadium was founded in 1948.

It will also be the return of the public to Moisés Lucarelli in a derby after three years – due to the measures of restrictions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The last one was on August 11, 2019 – Ponte’s birthday and also Father’s Day, with Ponte’s 1-0 victory.

With tickets practically sold out, the classic will have a full house. Approximately 16 thousand people are expected.

Guarani, on the other hand, have in their favor the recent positive record in the derby. In the last four meetings, there were two wins and two draws. It’s Bugre’s best unbeaten series in the classic since 2002 – that is, 20 years ago.

The team also did not concede a single goal in the last four games against Ponte, which had not happened since the 1970s. Between 73 and 75, Guarani went five derbies without being leaked.

The positive sequence made Bugre increase the advantage in the general history. There are 69 wins for Guarani, against 66 for Ponte Preta, in addition to 67 draws and an unknown result – the first, in 1912.

The championship apart within the championship

The rivals will enter the field separated by six points in the table. Ponte, in 13th, has 29 points – four more than Operário, who opens the relegation zone. After the 2-1 defeat to Brusque, Macaca seeks rehabilitation to keep a fat in relation to the Z-4.

Bugre, on the other hand, appears inside the stick, with 23. If it wins by at least three goals difference, the team overcomes CSA, currently 16th, in the tie-breaking criteria and leaves the relegation zone – in addition to scoring two triumphs in a row for the first time in the season, as they beat Náutico 1-0, in the passing round, breaking a six-round fast.

It will be the third derby from Campinas in 2022. In the first, for Paulistão, Guarani made it 3-0, with goals from Lucão do Break, Giovanni Augusto and Diogo Mateus.

Then, for the Serie B turn, the teams were 0-0. Both were played in the Golden Earring.