Home office: 88 vacancies for remote work [18/08]

TecMundo continues to bring, in partnership with remotea curation of vacancies for 100% remote work. There are several home office opportunities for the areas of Technology, Marketing, Sales, HR and much more! Check out the vacancies below:

Alice

About the company: Alice is a healthcare manager who unites a dedicated healthcare team with technology.

Vacancies: the company adopted remote work for practically all areas, with the exception of some in the health area. Check the 09 positions selected, with emphasis on:

Croct

About the company: Croct is a software aimed at customizing websites and applications in real time, enabling a better conversion of your customers.

Vacancies: the company was born in the 100% remote model and has 15 vacancies for the areas of Business, Marketing, Technology, among others, including internships. Check out some positions:

zenvia

About the company: Zenvia is a platform that empowers companies to create unique communication experiences for their end customers. They offer permanent remote work, in addition to having a partnership with BeerOrCoffee to use coworking spaces throughout Brazil.

Vacancies: are 12 vacancies in the most diverse areas: business, Customer Experience, Marketing and Technology. Below we highlight:

Lett Insight

About the company: Lett Insight is a company focused on offering market intelligence and auditing solutions in the area of ​​e-commerce for Industry/Suppliers.

Vacancies: the company offers contracting CLT, VA / VR, health and dental plan. Are 08 vacancies remote to different areas. Check out some of them:

TRACTIAN

About the company: Recognized among the “100 Startups to Watch in 2021”, Tractian was created with the aim of helping maintenance professionals manage assets and perform maintenance before failures occur.

Vacancies: TRACTIAN offers very interesting benefits for its employees, such as a trip to anywhere in the world every 3 years, plus a $680/year remote work allowance. If you liked it and want to know more, click to check it out. 23 vacancies in several areas, with emphasis on:

netlinks

About the company: Netlinks is a digital marketing agency, specialized in SEO, located near Belo Horizonte but with remote first operations.

Vacancies: the company offers PJ hiring and is with 05 vacancies. Check out some:

netshow.me

About the company: famous in the streaming sector, Netshow.me has large clients in its portfolio such as Oracle, Santander, Esporte Interativo and XP Investimentos.

Vacancies: the company offers PJ hiring, remote work, Gympass, among other benefits. are 05 positions open to different areas, with highlights in:

Pay me

About the company: Pagar.me, belonging to the Stone.Co group, is one of the most famous Brazilian online payment companies.

Vacancies: at Pagar.me, the Technology and Product team has the option of working remotely, with remote assistance, PLR, among many other benefits. we separate 10 positions for you to check out, with highlights for: