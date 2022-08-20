Hong Kong has the biggest population reduction in history

The Hong Kong Bureau of Census and Statistics reported last week that the autonomous territory had the biggest decline in population since population counts began in the region in 1961.

According to the department, between mid-2021 and mid-2022, the total population of Hong Kong dropped from 7.41 million people to 7.29 million, down 1.6 percent.

Authorities in the autonomous region speak of a “natural” decrease due to an aging population and the number of deaths exceeding that of births, but experts attribute the sharp drop to strict lockdowns against Covid-19 and repression since the pro-democracy protests that took place. between 2019 and 2020.

Statistics from the Hong Kong Bureau of Census and Statistics show that around 113,200 people left the region in one year, while in the same period 89,200 had left.

After the protests for democracy, a National Security Law imposed by China was implemented in the territory in June 2020 and has been the basis for arrests and legal proceedings against activists, political dissidents and local journalists.

In addition, “electoral reforms” took place, which, as pointed out by Human Rights Watch, “turned Hong Kong’s quasi-democratic institutions into bodies of mere formality”, since now only those loyal to the Chinese Communist Party can occupy seats in the local legislature. .

The Hong Kong government partially admitted that the population reduction for the second year in a row was influenced by the lockdowns against Covid, pointing out that they made it difficult for new workers to enter the territory, but did not mention the effects of the repression of the pro-democracy movement.

This persecution generated an exodus of protesters, journalists and parliamentarians, such as former deputy Fernando Cheung, who in May this year moved to Canada a few months after serving three weeks in prison for “contempt” for a protest he held. with other lawmakers in the Hong Kong Legislature in May 2020.

Such population losses could seriously jeopardize the future of the local economy: Paul Yip, a population expert at the University of Hong Kong, told state broadcaster RTHK that many of those leaving the territory are young, recent graduates who represent a “very critique” of the workforce.

“The intensity of this flow has increased over the past two years,” said Yip, who warned that the phenomenon “may have an impact on Hong Kong’s economic development.”

In early August, before the release of the Census figures, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce had revised its forecast for the region’s economic performance in 2022: now, the body estimates that the economy will contract by 0.5%, while in February it had forecast a rise of 1.2%.

The statement highlighted that “more than two and a half years of restrictions regarding Covid-19 are heavily affecting businesses and the economy, [dificuldades] exacerbated by ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine.”

“The continued closure of the border between Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as with the rest of the world, is impeding investment decisions and stifling any prospects for an economic recovery. We need a concrete timetable for reopening Hong Kong to ensure we can continue to attract talent to the city and companies to invest here,” warned Chamber CEO George Leung.