How the cameras on F1 drivers’ helmets work

It’s been less than a year since Formula 1 used for the first time the image that shows with the greatest possible level of reality what it’s like to drive a car of the category. After years of testing, a high definition camera measuring just eight millimeters was placed for the first time on Fernando Alonso’s helmet during practice at the Belgian GP with the ability to broadcast live what the Spaniard saw from inside your helmet.

It is true that it was not the first time that a driver had used a camera on his helmet: English driver Mark Blundell was the first to try the novelty in 1994, and there were other attempts at the 2008 Brazilian GP, ​​then 2012 and 2013. But nothing like the definition and clarity of the technology used by F1 today. And that will be present, by regulation, on all helmets from the 2023 season.

This will only be possible because the technology developed by Zeronoise, which is linked to the helmet manufacturer Bell, will be available for other hull brands. And that’s a curious ingredient of the story because not all drivers liked, at least initially, the idea of ​​having a camera showing the steering wheel, and potentially giving away secrets to opponents.

Pilots were ‘seduced’ for longer on TV

Let Lewis Hamilton say it, who would have vetoed the novelty at the end of last season after he learned that his rival Max Verstappen would not have the camera. That’s because while Hamilton wears Bell helmets, like most of the grid, the Dutchman is a Schuberth customer.

Currently, four helmet manufacturers are used in Formula 1: Bell, Schuberth, Stilo and Arai. Leclerc, Zhou, Ocon, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Russell, Latifi, Magnussen and Alonso are those who use Bell and who, therefore, could have the camera already this season.

So, if only half of the grid can have the camera and many don’t want to give away their secrets through the steering wheel, which is quite visible, especially in artificially lit races, as Alonso was convinced and, in the very next race, in Italy, Norris became the second to test the novelty? It’s a way for them to get more screen time.

Even because, from the first appearance of the camera, it was clear that she would be a hit among fans. Nothing more fair for a technology that was already used in other categories, but that took years to reach F1, where speeds can exceed 350 km/h.

There were two reasons: first, the cameras would have to pass the FIA ​​safety tests, which would not pass with the model adopted by IndyCar in the United States, for example. Second, when this finally happened and the camera started to be used in Formula E, which has the entity’s seal, the quality left something to be desired.

How does the camera inside the helmet work?

The cameras used inside Formula 1 helmets are the size of a coin and weigh a few grams. Image: Playback/YouTube Matt Amys

The technology implemented in Formula E at the beginning of 2020 is the same as in F1. It’s a 2.5 gram, 8 millimeter camera placed inside the helmet’s foam on one side. However, when the electric car category started using the novelty, it was not possible to control the iris and the shutter, so often the sudden lack or excess of light interfered with visibility. Another factor that changed was the possibility to correct colors remotely.

Another problem was simply getting the camera signal to arrive in real time for the broadcast, like the other onboards. This even continues to be a factor that limits large-scale use for a simple reason: there is a lot of information coming out of the car at the same time, from the images, through the pilot’s radio and telemetry data.

“We have a cable that comes out of the car on which you can put the signal of a camera, sometimes two. We also have to take the telemetry data from the car, but through that cable there is a certain amount of data that can pass” , explained Dean Locke, F1’s director of broadcast and media. “Some of the future developments will allow you to get more data, more images, more content from the car while it’s on the track, which is quite a challenge.”

This data, which is collected in the car through cables, is transmitted by antennas placed at various points along the track, in a wifi system that supports 10 gigahertz.

The mechanism to transport the image from the helmet to the car is simple: the same plug used for radio communication with the teams is used for the image, so it is necessary to add, in addition to the camera, only a video cable that comes out of it. audio place. This cable is connected by mechanics and has a mechanism to easily release when the driver leaves the car.

This cable goes to the central that transmits the audio and video of all the other cameras. This switch, in turn, is on the top of the car, close to the camera. onboard (the one that is painted black or yellow to identify each of the team’s drivers). It is this antenna that transmits, via wifi, all the information of the car.

The cameras are positioned on the inner side of the helmet (like this one in Formula E), at the same level as the eyes of the Formula 1 driver. Image: Playback/YouTube Matt Amys

No hiding data on the steering wheel

An interesting point of the Formula 1 camera is that the steering wheel information is visible, unlike what happens in Formula E. Although the data about the batteries are more sensitive in the 100% electric category than in F1, which uses a hybrid power unit, is something that can be seen as a win. So we can have access to data like tire temperature and see changes that drivers make to the steering wheel, like shifting the brake balance forward or backward or changing an engine mode, for example.

Camera on Formula E helmets are the same as those used in F1 Image: Playback/YouTube Matt Amys

And more. The development of this technology is important because the camera is so small that it can be placed virtually anywhere. Proof of this is the image we had from the British GP in July this year, filmed behind the pedals. As with the early days of the helmet camera, one of the first riders to test the novelty is Lando Norris. It was an image that F1 showed for the first time in 22 years, but with a quality that only makes us wonder where the mini camera will appear next.