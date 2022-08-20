You have probably already come across the ERR_CACHE_MISS error in your browser. Common in form filling and submission, the problem is related to improper cache processing. Fortunately, it can be fixed with a few simple measures.

In addition to the above situation, the error can also appear when developers use wrong code to test an application or a webpage. While this is an issue almost entirely unique to Chrome, user reports indicate that it can also appear in Firefox.

Why the ERR_CACHE_MISS error?

As the name suggests, the problem is related to the browser cache. The term “miss” in English means loss. In practice, therefore, the error occurs when the cache is lost, which works as an easily accessible temporary information store.

It may be accompanied by the message “Confirm resubmission of form” or prompt. This usually happens while filling out a form in Google Chrome and in the process the user uses the “Back” and “Enter” buttons too often or in a short amount of time.

How to fix ERR_CACHE_MISS error in browser

1. Clear cache and reload the page

The simplest solution is to reload the page. As this is not always enough, it is recommended that the user clear the cache first. To do so, just press the Ctrl and F5 keys simultaneously. Another option is to press the Shift and F5 keys at the same time. On Mac, press Command + Shift + R.

2. Remove browsing data

If the problem persists, clear your browsing data. In Google Chrome, click the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Under “More Tools”, select the feature. For more practical users, there is a way to perform the action through the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + Del.

A possible solution is to remove the browsing data from the program (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

3. Update your browser

Refreshing the browser may also resolve the ERR_CACHE_MISS error. It is possible that the problem is caused by incompatibility issues or inefficiencies that have been fixed in the latest version of the program.

4. Disable installed extensions

Corrupted or outdated extensions can also be villains in this case. After all, they can affect the browser’s ability to connect and load web pages. In this scenario, the program is likely to be unable to process the cache correctly.

In Chrome, go back to the “More Tools” tab, which you have already learned how to access. In it, select “Extensions” and remove all plugins. If you want, update each of them to avoid further inconvenience.

Corrupted or outdated extensions can also affect the browser’s processing power and generate the error (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

5. Reset network settings

Your network settings may also generate the ERR_CACHE_MISS error. To prevent it from happening again, you can reset them. On Windows, access the Command Window and, after selecting the “Run as Administrator” command, enter the following code:

ipconfig/release

ipconfig/all

ipconfig/flushdns

ipconfig/renew

netsh int ip set dns

netsh winsock reset

ipconfig renew

ipconfig renew

On Mac, go to Terminal, located in the “Utilities” folder. There, just type the commands below. In either case, it is essential that you restart your PC.

dscacheutil -flushcache

sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder

6. Reset DNS settings

Another solution to fix the ERR_CACHE_MIS error is to reset DNS (Domain Name Systems) settings. It contains information about the sites you have accessed in order to speed up loading in the next visits.

Corrupt or outdated cache files, however, can cause the problem. To remove them, go to Google Chrome and, in the search bar, enter “chrome://net-internals/#dns”. Click the “Clear host cache” button to finish.

7. Reset your browser settings

If that is not enough, reset your browser settings. To do so, access “Settings”, in the three-dot menu in the upper right corner. In the “Reset and Clean” tab in the sidebar, select the option “Restore settings to their original defaults” and confirm. Restart the browser to test the solution.

Resetting Google Chrome settings is another possible way out (Capture: Kris Gaiato)

8. Disable the cache system

As a last resort, disable caching. To perform the procedure, however, it is necessary to use the DevTools tools. They can be found in the browser settings, more precisely in the “More Tools” tab, which we have already mentioned.

Select “Network” and, still at the top of the screen, check the “Disable cache” box. This measure is temporary, since it is necessary to keep the DevTools window so that the system remains disabled.