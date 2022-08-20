Human remains found in hot springs in Yellowstone Park

Rangers found a human foot floating in a natural pool in Yellowstone National Park, officials said Friday, warning visitors to stay away from the hot springs.

The foot was found inside a shoe in Abyss Pool, one of the park’s deepest hot springs, whose temperature hovers around 60 degrees Celsius.

“Evidence from the investigation so far suggests that an incident involving an individual likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022 at Abyss Pool,” said a statement from park officials, who currently exclude the possibility of a homicide.

Accidents are not uncommon at the hot springs that spring through the oldest national park in the United States. In 2016, a young man died after slipping and falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser basin. Last year, two people had to be treated after suffering burns in the waters of the park.

“The soil in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is water boiling just below the surface,” the statement added, warning visitors to “stay on designated trails.”

Yellowstone, which welcomed more than 4.8 million visitors last year, covers nearly 9,000 square km in the states of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

The park includes hot springs, mudflats, steam vents and about half of the world’s active geysers, including the famous Old Faithful.

(AFP)





