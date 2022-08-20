Idris Elba hints at Heimdall’s future at Marvel

One of the most important characters in all Norse mythology and also in the Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Heimdall, played by the excellent actor Idris Elba.

READ TOO!

The character, unfortunately, died right at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity Warduring Thanos’ attack on the ship where the Asgardian people were, behind the Space Stone, which was with Loki.

In Thor: Love and Thunder the character has a quick and beautiful cameo during the second post-credits scene, where he is the one who welcomes Jane Foster to the gates of Valhalla.

And commenting on the future of his character in the Marvel movies, Idris Elba, for SyFy, during the promotional tour of his latest film, Beast, commented:

“Heimdall is a beloved character, I love playing him. There might be something being done.”

When pressed on what that “something” could mean, the actor replied:

“I don’t know, I would tell you if I did. Well, probably not…”

Fact is that the character, as much as he is dead, can end up coming back, since coming back from the dead is not such an uncommon task in Marvel stories in comics and the same can happen in the movies with anyone, if Marvel wants to.

But we’ll have to wait and see the character’s future, perhaps in a possible Thor 5? Any other productions focused on Asgard and Norse Mythology characters? Only the future (and Kevin Feige) knows.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news! In the meantime, take the opportunity to know our Youtube channel and our Podcast. Check it out below:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Thor: Love & Thunder!