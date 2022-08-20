iOS 16 shows battery percentage again on screen

Traditional iPhone users should be happy with new information gleaned from the fifth beta version of iOS 16. The battery percentage level will be shown again on the device’s home screen.

Battery Marker is back in iOS 16

Since the iPhone X version, the low screen space has stripped the information about the battery percentage. Only devices that have the home button were able to access the information hidden inside the device.

However, now the percentage is shown through a number displayed on the battery design at the top of the iPhone screen. However, no Apple representative confirmed that the change will be present in the decisive version of iOS 16, only that it is present in the beta system (made for testing).

What else to expect from the new iOS 16?

Apparently, Apple decided to relax the rules for making external payments to be made in App Store applications. Previously, the company had positioned itself against the attitude of flexibility, but decided to meet the demand of users.

Since the end of March, Apple allows some apps to add external links regarding payments. For now, the new iOS allows the feature only for some reading apps, such as Spotfy, Netflix and others of the kind.

However, the technology company left a very clear warning so that the user knows that it is not responsible for damages. That is, she claims that she has no control over payments made outside of Apple Pay Cash. Thus, the user decides to take the risk of their own free will.

Wi-Fi strength will be displayed in the new iOS

Another iOS novelty is the Home app, as it has two minor additions. The information was released by the website iDownload Blog. Now, the operating system allows the user to check the Wi-Fi strength related to the speakers. This helps anyone who likes to use HomePods.

Another website, 9to5Mac, points out that the second modification is in the critical alerts. These are those messages that airplane mode cannot ignore, for example. Starting with the new iOS, iPhone users will choose whether or not to receive such alert messages.