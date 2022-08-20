iPhone 14: Rumors indicate significant changes to the front and rear cameras of the new devices

If you’ve been following our daily feed, then you probably already noticed that the launch of the new line of iPhones is getting closer and closer, with rumors that it could happen on the 7th of September. With the date so close, the rumors and leaks about what could be the specifications of the new devices keep coming up, and unlike other aspects, thanks to component suppliers, we have a good idea of ​​what the new iPhones should bring. in terms of cameras. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max While the biggest news in this department should, as always, be reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models, the most basic line of iPhones should also receive some improvements.





According to analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo, the ultra-wide camera of the iPhone 14 and 14 Max should receive the changes seen in the sensor of the iPhone 13 Pro, which had its aperture improved from f/2.4 to f/1.8 and had an upgrade in the number of lens pieces, going from five to six pieces. Also, like last year’s model, we should have the addition of autofocus for that same lens. Moving on to the front camera – which should get a totally different arrangement this year, we have a change that should affect the entire line of devices. Instead of the f/2.2 sensor seen in previous generations, Apple should adopt an f/1.9 sensor with autofocus. If confirmed, the change should allow more light to enter the sensor, enabling a better depth effect for captures made with the camera. Autofocus, in turn, should improve the performance of devices in video calls. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Moving on to the Pro models, here we have the bulk of the changes. While the front camera should follow what we’ve already commented, big changes are expected for the rear sensors. According to Kuo, the capture quality of the 14 Pro models will “take cellphone camera photography to a new level.”





On the back of these devices, the rumor is that instead of the usual 12 Megapixel sensor for the wide camera, we will have a new 48 Mp sensor. The change should result in considerably smaller pixels and higher resolution images. Despite the smaller pixels, the iPhone 14 Pro must have the same system Dual Pixel Autofocus (DPAF) as previous generations and the same ability to capture 16:9 video with HDR at 60 fps. However, it should gain the ability to record in 8K as well, surpassing the 4K of the previous generation – and these new videos would be compatible with Apple’s supposed augmented reality headset. Combining the smaller pixels with a considerably larger sensor – which would jump from 1/1.65 to 1/1.3 in the new generation, we would have even more detailed images in good light environments, but at the risk of having a lower performance in low light captures.

















economy and market

19 Aug

















apple

18 Aug



To solve this problem, Apple would be working on implementing a process known as “pixel binning” (something like “pixel characterization” in free translation). Such a process, which is already present in some Android smartphones, combines the data of multiple smaller pixels into a “super pixel” in order to improve low light sensitivity. Thanks to technology, the new generation would be able to take high-resolution photos in well-lit environments, taking advantage of the 48 Mp sensor, and 12 Megapixels in low-light environments, while maintaining a high level of detail.

see more