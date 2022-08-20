Is there a SURPRISE in US corn and soybeans?

This week began the “Safra Tour” organized by Pro Farmer – the largest private initiative in the United States. According to AgResource Consulting, represented by economist Dan Basse, surveyors’ first impressions were that corn and soybean production found throughout northern Illinois and northeastern Iowa was “better than expected.”

“As we advanced westward through the Midwest of Iowa, we noticed a decrease in quality due to periods of heat stress,” says the AgResource team. After that the group moved further west towards western Iowa and Nebraska to investigate drought concerns.

It was noted by the team that in western Iowa the corn crop “is not very high, this is due to the moisture stress that occurred from early July to early August. However, the further westwards the corn yield is getting lower. AgResource believes that if there is a decline in US corn yields this year, it will be in western Iowa, and extending to Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri.”

The Safra Pro Farmer Tour has volunteer teams that carry out research in various soybean and corn fields across seven states in the North American Midwest. The results and US yield forecast for corn and soybeans will be released next Thursday, August 25th. The market awaits the Pro Farmer data. Historically, the tour has sometimes presented accurate yield data compared to the September and late NASS reports.

