Issue #772 to #776: Falling fuels in the world, elections – uses and abuses of social networks, to understand the succession in PE, the nuclear threat called Zaporizhzhia and the electoral exploitation of faith | The subject

#772: Falling fuels around the world

For the first time since February, when the war broke out in Ukraine, a gallon of gasoline was below $4 in the US.. Reflecting internal measures, but above all the drop in the value of oil in the international market – the barrel went from US$ 120 to less than US$ 100 in a matter of weeks. Reality also in Europe and Brazil, the inflection in the price curve of derivatives has as a background “the slowdown of the economy around the world”, says Armando Castelar Pinheiro, researcher at FGV-IBRE and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, he analyzes the weight of China and its gigantic lockdowns to contain Covid outbreaks in the context of the risk of global recession. And it deals with Brazil, where the fuel equation also involves, at the moment, “the appreciation of the real against the dollar”, in addition to political-electoral factors. Last week, Petrobras announced a new cut in the price of diesel for refineries.

#773: Elections – uses and abuses in social networks

The campaign officially started on Tuesday, the same date that the Superior Electoral Court changed its command. Now under the presidency of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the TSE wants to take advantage of the traumatic experience of 2018 to contain disinformation. For this, it closed agreements with different platforms. But, given the profusion of content and the resistance of the companies, the most that can be achieved is to “dry ice”, evaluates Pablo Ortellado, coordinator of the Monitor of the Political Debate in the Digital Environment and professor at USP. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, the columnist for the newspaper O Globo ponders that attacks between candidates have always existed. The big news is the offensive of one of them against the rules of the game. “The most worrying element is the attacks on the electoral system”, it says. In the dispute between Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL) in the networks, the individual number of followers matters less and more the size of the army of influencers at the service of each one, evaluates the researcher. He also lists the platforms that are most concerned by the potential for the spread of fake news: WhatsApp (difficulty in tracking messages), Facebook (invested little in transparency) and YouTube (still fragile commitment with the removal of misleading content).

#774: To understand the succession in Pernambuco

Among several traditional surnames of local politics, Marília Arraes (Solidariedade), granddaughter of a former governor (Miguel Arraes) and cousin of another (Eduardo Campos) stands out in the leadership.. “She was the first dissident of the group” that came to power in 2007 with Eduardo, explains in this episode Gerson Camarotti, TV Globo commentator and columnist for g1. While the federal deputy registers 33% in the recently released IPEC survey, her main opponents are stuck in a range that goes from 11% to 6%. There appear, in descending order, the former mayor of Caruaru Raquel Lyra (PSDB), the former mayor of Jaboatão Anderson Ferreira (PL), the former mayor of Petrolina Miguel Coelho (União Brasil) and the federal deputy Danilo Cabral ( PSB) – the latter a coreligionist and candidate of the current governor, Paulo Câmara, in alliance with the PT. Invited by Renata Lo Prete to analyze the dispute in the state where he was born and started his career in journalism, Camarotti scales the wear and the chances of reaction of the political heirs of Campos, who died in a plane crash while running for the Planalto, in 2014. In a square where Lula (PT) has today more than 40 points of advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the former president “is the big voter” and conducts himself in a pragmatic way”: formally supports Cabral, but allows the former PT to use his name in the campaign.

#775: The nuclear threat called Zaporizhzhia

In the very first days of the invasion, Russia took over the complex that accounts for 20% of Ukraine’s electricity supply. Months of silence passed until, in August, the bombings began around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, reigniting the trauma of the 1986 explosion of one of the reactors in Chernobyl., a disaster that left tens of thousands of victims and spread environmental effects across the continent. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Professor Vitélio Brustolin, from the Fluminense Federal University, highlights the unprecedented nature of what Vladimir Putin did in March: “This is the first time that a nuclear power plant has been occupied and militarized by an invading force”. And he says that the situation may now turn out to be even more serious: attacking such an installation “is a war crime”. Hence the exchange of accusations between governments. Moscow denies responsibility, saying it would have no reason to target a plant under its control. While Kiev maintains that, “by firing from there, Russia makes it impossible to fight back”, explains Brustolin. For the Harvard researcher, the UN can do little. “It’s difficult to even get there, because Russia has imposed several conditions”, says. This Thursday, the secretary general, Antonio Guterres, will go to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, but nothing has yet been agreed for an independent inspection of the endangered site.

#776: The electoral exploitation of faith

The campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invests heavily in a segment that supported him by a wide margin in 2018 and in which he still has a 17-point advantage over Lula (PT), who leads by 15 in the overall picture, according to the new Datafolha. The main spokesperson for messianic rhetoric is Michelle Bolsonaro: in a recent cult, the first lady even said that the Planalto Palace was “consecrated to demons” before her husband came to power. “It is a message with an appeal to God, to the idea of ​​good versus bad and to the question of customs”, says journalist Natália Viana, director of Agência Pública. In addition to inciting religious intolerance, which may eventually constitute a crime. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, the author of the newsletter Xeque na Democracia analyzes the attempt to present the Chief Executive as “an imperfect man, through whom God does his action”. Political scientist Victor Araújo, a scholar of the evangelical electorate, also participates in the episode. It analyzes regional clippings of voting intentions to explain, through religion, both Lula’s broad lead in the Northeast and Bolsonaro’s resilience in states with a significant share of evangelicals in the population, such as Rio de Janeiro.. For the researcher at the University of Zurich (Switzerland), especially the Pentecostal subgroup is “more conservative and is more concerned with the moral dimension than with the economic one” when deciding the vote.