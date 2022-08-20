JBL Flip 6 in review: portable box surprises with powerful sound | Speakers

The JBL Flip 6 is the latest addition to the brand’s portable lineup. With a suggested price of BRL 849, the box can now be found on Amazon for from BRL 649 — a discount of BRL 200. The promise is up to 12 hours of music in one device practical, which can be taken anywhere. The main novelty is the IP67 certification, which offers protection against water and dust at a certain level.

The device brings few improvements compared to its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5, and lacks some differentials in relation to other models on the market. Its strongest point is, without a doubt, the audio mix. Despite its size, the box does well with a clean and powerful sound, in the JBL standard. In recent months, the TechTudo tested the Flip 6. Check out our full review and final opinion below.

🔎 Ten waterproof Bluetooth speakers to use at the beach or pool

1 of 5 JBL Flip 6 is the new release from the manufacturer; check out our analysis — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo JBL Flip 6 is the manufacturer’s new release; check out our analysis — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

📝 How to install two JBL Flip boxes via Bluetooth? See the TechTudo Forum

The design of the JBL Flip 6 is beautiful but not groundbreaking. The box follows the same model as the Flip line, with small changes in the look, such as the logo, which is now in relief. Other than that, its anatomy remains the same, with a shape cylindrical, solid and details on the bases. The classic format works, as it can be used both vertically and horizontally without losing sound quality. Another advantage is that its buttons are very objective and don’t leave much room for confusion when using it.

2 of 5 JBL Flip 6 can be used both standing and lying down — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo JBL Flip 6 can be used both standing and lying down — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

In addition, the box fulfills the role of being a portable accessory well. Available in blue, red, gray and black, its dimensions are 17.8 cm high and 6.8 cm wide. Relatively light (550 g), the device It also comes with a strap, which can be used to attach to your wrist or backpack. This is a positive point for those who like to go hiking or hiking listening to music, for example.

One of the advances of the JBL Flip 6 is the IP67 certification. Its predecessor, the Flip 5, only offered protection from water when submerged to a depth of up to 90 cm. The Flip 6 remains intact for up to 30 minutes at 1 m depth. In our tests, the feature worked: we dipped the accessory in a bucket of water and the music continued to play normally.

3 of 5 JBL Flip 6 offers IP67 certification — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo JBL Flip 6 offers IP67 certification — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

Even if water enters the USB of your box, you can still recharge it with some security. The connector comes with a protection sensor that beeps when it detects any chemical residue in its inlet. So you can wait a few minutes for your box to dry and avoid a short circuit. Also, leaving the accessory exposed out of the box shouldn’t be a problem, as the IP67 certification also provides protection from dust.

Features and connections

Another upgrade of the line was the Bluetooth connection. While the Flip 5, released in 2019, still worked with Bluetooth 4.2, the Flip 6 offers more stability with version 5.1. The PartyBoost function is an interesting feature of the Flip line that has been kept. It allows you to pair other speakers with the same technology and amplify the music when you’re at a party, for example.

The manufacturer also tries to maximize users’ experience with JBL Portable, an application dedicated to the brand’s accessories. In addition to making updates to your device and offer an equalizer to adjust the songs, the app is not very useful. It is also possible to activate PartyBoost through the application, although this is possible through the box itself.

4 of 5 JBL Flip 6: speaker with native app and PartyBoost function — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo JBL Flip 6: sound box has a native app and PartyBoost function — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

Perhaps the biggest weakness of the JBL Flip 6 is the lack of an attached microphone. If you need to answer a call, for example, the music will be paused while you use your cell phone’s microphone, and will resume when the call ends. It is also impossible to talk to your cell phone’s voice assistant using the speaker. This is an innovation that could have been included, not least because other audio accessories on the market already offer built-in microphones.

The JBL Flip 6’s battery remains the same as the entire lineup. Both the JBL Flip 4 and the Flip 5 offered the same 12 hours of runtime. While that’s more than enough time to use it for outdoor activities, this is another update that’s been missing. Incidentally, the charging time has not changed either: it returns to 100% battery in two and a half hours.

Considering its size, the sound of the JBL Flip 6 is indeed very neat. It achieves high volumes, and can cover small outdoor events without any problems. But don’t have great pretensions to use it in larger celebrations: despite its power, it is still a portable box, and it won’t be able to work at parties or compete with external noises.

5 of 5 JBL Flip 6 battery is the same as its predecessor, the Flip 5 — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo JBL Flip 6 battery is the same as its predecessor, the Flip 5 — Photo: Maria Alice Freire/TechTudo

The audio mix is ​​also nice. With 20 W of RMS power in the woofers, the bass and mids talk to each other and offer a very harmonic sound. The treble, in turn, could have a little more presence to make it beautiful in more emotional songs. However, this should not interfere with your experience of use, because, if necessary, you can adjust the sound through the equalizer of the JBL Portable app.

Considering that the JBL Flip 6 was intended to be a direct evolution of the Flip 5, it could offer a few more features. The integrated microphone was lacking and it would be interesting to offer a few more hours of battery life. For its audio quality and practicality, however, the Flip 6 is still a good investment. The accessory is very solid and knows how to combine practicality with a good audio experience.

Although the suggested price is R$849, it is possible to find the box available on Amazon for R$649, in the red version, or R$685, in the gray version. In addition to being very similar to its predecessor, this value is great value for money for those who want to invest in a portable stereo to use at home, in outdoor activities or in casual events. The Flip 5 is seen for R$ 587.