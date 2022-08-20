Juventude x Botafogo: tickets for the Alvinegra fans cost R$ 70

O Youth announced on its official website the ticket service for the game against BotafogoSunday, at 11 am, at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the Brazilian championship. The black and white fans will pay R$ 70 (R$ 35 half) and will enter through gate 5.

Check out the service below:

Promotional lot 1 – partner companion

Value: BRL 25.00

Closing of sales: 8/19 at 8pm

Available for members with current monthly fees (max. 02 per member)

https://sociojaconero.juventude.com.br/

Promotional lot 2 (limited units)

Value: RS 40.00

Closing of sales: 08/17 at 8 pm

Available to all fans

https://ingressos.juventude.com.br

normal tickets

Value: BRL 70.00 (full price) / BRL 35.00* (half price)

11 years and under: exempt (accompanied by a responsible person)

Closing of sales: at the box office until 12:30 (21/08)

*Students: According to law nº 12.933 of 12/26/2013, it is mandatory to present the Student Card (AERGS, UNE, ABES and ANPG) and an identity document at the PURCHASE and at the ACCESS to the stadium. Fans who do not have the necessary documentation will not be able to access the stadium with the half-price.

*Elderly: It is mandatory to present an identity document when purchasing and accessing the stadium.

Available to all fans at https://ingressos.juventude.com.br

partners

Partner Jaconero Gold: free

Jaconero Gold guest: BRL 10.00

Partner Jaconero Silver: BRL 10.00

Too many plans: free

Chairs

Owner: free

Partner: BRL 40.00

Non-member: BRL 80.00 + ticket

Children aged 11 and under: BRL 20.00

Members access https://sociojaconero.juventude.com.br

Non-members access https://ingressos.juventude.com.br

Gates open at 9 am

– Youth fans: gates 01 and 02

– Visiting fans: gate 05 (Rua São João)

Basic information for access to the stadium

– Present your membership card or ticket (smartphone or printed).

Information: (54) 3027-8700 / Whats (54) 98111-0250

OBS.: When purchasing a ticket for this game, the consumer gives and authorizes the free use of his image, his name and his voice for later publication in communication vehicles.