Kindle 10th Generation Gets Discount on Amazon’s Book Friday | Which one to buy?

The event, which started last Thursday (18), also brings together offers in physical books and e-books of the most varied genres, such as romance, fantasy, horror and biographies. Boxes by classic authors such as Agatha Christie are seen with reductions of more than 50%. All discounts can be found at page dedicated to the event.

10th generation Kindle has built-in lighting for easy reading in any environment

In addition to the on-device and literature offerings, new users can also take advantage of a promotion on their Kindle Unlimited subscription. The service, which normally requires an investment of R$ 19.90 per month, drops to R$1.99 during the first three months for those who sign throughout the event. The platform promises to work on any device, just needing the Kindle app for texts to be downloaded. According to Amazon, there are more than a million titles available.

Amazon’s current line of digital readers also has three other models, which offer IPX8 waterproof certification, unlike the 10th generation Kindle. More expensive, the prices are as follows: the new Kindle Paperwhite costs around R$699; Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is seen for approximately R$ 899; while the most expensive model, Kindle Oasis (2019) can be purchased from R$1,349.

