Kobe Bryant’s widow repudiates photos of her husband’s body: ″I feel betrayed″

Vanessa Bryant has filed a complaint in court against officers who photographed the body of the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, launched this Saturday harsh criticism towards police officers who illegally photographed and released the bodies of the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two of nine victims of a helicopter crash. , in January 2020.

Related Basketball. Russia on Brittney Griner: ‘Silent diplomacy will bear fruit if Washington follows’ Basketball. Women’s basketball team wins Bosnia again in particular

“I feel devastated, hurt and betrayed by the county employees who released the photos,” she told reporters outside the Los Angeles courthouse, adding that she did not see the photos, wanting to remember her husband and daughter. as they were”.

These statements come on the eighth day of the trial that opposes Vanessa and Chris Chester – who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident – against Los Angeles police, after several agents showed images of the bodies of Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, to friends and acquaintances, in a bar in California.

Read too

Kobe’s widow, considered one of the best basketball players of all time, claims that the release of the images violated the victims’ privacy, causing “immense pain” to their family members, and demands compensation that, according to the US press, involves “several million of dollars”.

Vanessa adds that this situation has led to her suffering from “emotional stress” due to constantly living in fear that her other three daughters will see the photographs.

On the other hand, the LAPD claims that the photographs never made it to the Internet and that, for that reason, there is no reason to believe that this could happen in the future. Agents called to testify also ensured that all images of the accident were deleted, including those shared with third parties.

Read too videos Very hot discussion between Lacazette and Cédric: Frenchman grabbed the winger by the neck In a training session last season at Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette and Cédric Soares had a disagreement and tempers flared… and in what way. The French forward actually grabbed the Portuguese side by the neck and the two had to be separated by teammates. The video of the moment was revealed by Amazon Prime, which made a documentary about the Gunners era – the “All or Nothing – Arsenal”. See the video below.

In 2021, investigators came to the conclusion that the pilot of the helicopter that killed nine victims, including the Los Angeles Lakers legend, lost control of the vehicle due to fog, adding that he did not comply with aviation protocols defined for such a situation.

The airline to which the helicopter belonged was also the subject of a lawsuit by Vanessa Bryant, who reached an agreement to receive compensation.