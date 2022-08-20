Launched and is already paying up to R$ 180.00 for users? Discover the fun app that guarantees payments

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote the Lucky Farm app. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the platform. In one of the most accessed content, a famous digital influencer states that the app “paid R$ 180 just to download”. Sounds promising, right? However, the public wants to know: is the fun app really paying in 2022?

For those who want to make money on the internet in 2022, a good tip is to always be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. After all, influencers are also intent on making a profit, not helping followers or providing reliable information. That’s why it’s important to check official data before trying your luck in any micro task application. With that in mind, see our review of Lucky Farm below.

Lucky Farm – How to download the fun app?

The Lucky Farm app, first of all, is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, the app only works on phones with the Android operating system. Currently, about 1 million people have already downloaded the app. This impressive number proves its great popularity. Contrary to what some youtubers claim, the app is not a “new thing”. On the contrary: he is quite famous on Google Play.

See too: Is it really possible to make money playing on mobile? That’s what THIS app promises, check it out!

How to earn money in the game app?

Lucky Farm is primarily a gaming application. In the platform game, users’ objective is to cultivate a farm. For this, applicants must plant crops, use special elements (such as fertilizers, sunlight and insecticides), ensure the growth of vegetables, and eventually sell the fruit in the market.

With each completed phase, users receive a specific amount of points, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount. Unfortunately, the app’s official page does not reveal this value or its corresponding score. In addition, it is not possible to “withdraw R$ 180 at the time of registration”. Without any real basis, the promise is only for attention.

Is Lucky Farm Trustworthy? Fun app is really paying?

On the Play Store, Lucky Farm only secured a score of 1.9 (out of 5), considered extremely low. Among the scores of micro-task apps, this is one of the worst. By itself, it reveals that the app is not worth it. In the comments, users echo this consensus. According to subscribers, the game is really fun, but it doesn’t fulfill its promises of payment. Check out some reports below and draw your own conclusions.

“The game is even very good, but it doesn’t fulfill its promise, which is to pay. I passed several phases, and supposedly, I was going to receive the value. However, upon completion, the system notifies you that the payment was made successfully. However, that is not what happened. When I open the payment history, it says it failed. Stop deceiving people, false advertising is a crime.” – Lylla Lima.

“I gave one star because it is impossible to give below zero. Honestly, an app that takes people’s time, good people who fall for the promises of people who are worthless. Pure naughty, a sizeless hack.” – Fabian Ulysses.

“The game is very interactive, but it doesn’t meet the stages we’re reaching. I have already reached the last phase and none of the payments are made successfully.” – Alvani Francisco.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

See too: Want Pix App: Is it reliable? How much can you earn by playing?

Check out another option to profit on the internet

If the option mentioned above is not attractive to you, there is the possibility of making money with paid survey applications. In these apps, users profit by answering simple questions.

These questionnaires, in most cases, involve pre-determined consumption habits or products. Therefore, to earn money, users only need to respond to surveys with care and sincerity.

The most famous in the area are PiniOn and Google Opinion Rewards. To download, just access the official website of the applications and follow the instructions.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.