learn how to make video modinha on TikTok and Instagram

If you’ve accessed TikTok or Instagram, you must have seen several animated videos with dynamic, overlapping images and music. The name of this trend (or “trend”) is Foto Random, and celebrities – such as presenter Angélica and actress Larissa Manoela – joined the new viral format.

To get on the bandwagon, you need to download the CapCut video editor app, from ByteDance (the group that owns TikTok), available for free for Android phones (here) and iPhone (here). See below for a step-by-step guide on how to get into this trend: