learn how to make video modinha on TikTok and Instagram

If you’ve accessed TikTok or Instagram, you must have seen several animated videos with dynamic, overlapping images and music. The name of this trend (or “trend”) is Foto Random, and celebrities – such as presenter Angélica and actress Larissa Manoela – joined the new viral format.
To get on the bandwagon, you need to download the CapCut video editor app, from ByteDance (the group that owns TikTok), available for free for Android phones (here) and iPhone (here). See below for a step-by-step guide on how to get into this trend:
- Download the app from the Google Play Store, if your smartphone is Android, or from the App Store, if your phone is an iPhone;
- Open the app and confirm that you agree with the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy by selecting the green “Accept” button;
- Click the “Template” button at the bottom;
- Search for “Random Photo” in the gray magnifying glass, available at the top of the screen;
- Click on a suggested option and then on the green “Use Template” button on the right part of the screen;
- Allow CapCut to access photos and media from your device;
- Then photos and videos from your gallery will be displayed. Click the interesting contents for your collage. Selected media have an “Imported” label.
You’ll need to fill all 31 frames of the app to create the seven-second video. So after the first frame, place the same photo or video in the frames with the same colored dots.
- Then go to “Next” to view the content.
- Finally, click “Export” to share the collage on TikTok or Instagram.