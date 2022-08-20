learn how to watch the classic LIVE on TV

Credit: Álvaro Júnior – PontePress – Publicity

Stirring up the emotions of the 25th round of the second division, Ponte Preta and Guarani will face each other this Saturday (20), at 11 am (Brasília), in a game marked by rivalry and which is worth a direct fight against the feared Z4. After three years of playing Derby behind closed doors, Macaca will have fans in the stands of the traditional classic.

Experiencing a moment of reaction in the table, Ponte Preta appears in 13th position, with 29 points. The reaction of the alvinegro ended up being braked in the last round, when the team of Hélio dos Anjos fell to Brusque, playing away from home.

Bugre, in turn, is in 19th place, with 23 points, and has the possibility of leaving the relegation zone in the event of a two-goal victory over Moisés Lucarelli. In the last round, Mozart’s men overcame the direct competitor Náutico, ending a sequence of setbacks in Serie B.

🔥 𝙎 𝙀 𝙓 𝙏 𝙊 𝙐 🔥 Let’s go for another Friday round!#BrasileirãoSérieB pic.twitter.com/Q1f2E8Xfvr — Brasileirão SportingBet – Serie B (@BrasileiraoB) August 19, 2022

WHERE TO WATCH

The Campinas classic will be broadcast live on SporTV, on a closed grid, and on Premiere, on pay-per-view.

GAME SHEET Ponte Preta x Guarani

Brazilian Championship – 25th round

Location: Moisés Lucarelli Stadium (Campinas-SP) – at 11 am (from Brasília)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE), Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE) and Lucas Canetto Bellote (SP)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere.

POSSIBLE SCALINGS Ponte Preta Caíque França, Formiga, Mateus Silva, Fábio Sanches and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson and Elvis; Nicolas (Fessin) and Lucca. Coach: Hélio dos Anjos

Guarani Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon (Diogo Mateus), João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Andrade and Isaque; Giovanni Augusto, Bruno José and Nicolas Careca (Jenison). Coach: Mozart Santos