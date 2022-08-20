Lili Reinhart reveals ban on hottest kiss on ‘Riverdale’

Admin 2 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actress Lili Reinhart revealed some secrets about the romantic scenes she shot during the last few years of Riverdale. The protagonist of the series said that the production allowed her to test all the experiences that an artist can have on stage, except for kissing with tongue.

Lili, who came to live in a romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, said that the CW, the program’s broadcaster, prefers that the cast’s lips remain more closed even in the hottest moments. “You can’t be a full adult on a show on The CW because you’re not even allowed to French-kiss,” she said.

The star of Netflix’s new romantic comedy How Would It Be… can’t wait to play “more diverse, complicated and confusing” roles in the future. In the film, Lili plays a recent college graduate who sees her life separated into two parallel realities: in one, she becomes pregnant and follows the life of motherhood in her hometown of Texas. In the other, she moves to Los Angeles to grow her career.

“I have a lot of dramatic and deep roles in my future after Riverdale. Definitely roles you haven’t seen me in! I’m an adult woman and I’m going to start playing these more adult roles. That’s what’s on my horizon, and I couldn’t be more excited,” she celebrated.

The latest batch of Riverdale episodes — which The CW says will end in season seven — will begin airing in mid-2023, according to Variety. Like Serie Se… is already in the streaming catalog.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Don’t Worry Honey: The Movie Went Through Some Ups And Downs To Have Harry Styles In The Lead

Originally titled Don’t Worry Darling, the feature film hits Brazilian theaters on September 22. Don’t …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved