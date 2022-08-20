Lili Reinhart reveals ban on hottest kiss on ‘Riverdale’

In a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, actress Lili Reinhart revealed some secrets about the romantic scenes she shot during the last few years of Riverdale. The protagonist of the series said that the production allowed her to test all the experiences that an artist can have on stage, except for kissing with tongue.

Lili, who came to live in a romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, said that the CW, the program’s broadcaster, prefers that the cast’s lips remain more closed even in the hottest moments. “You can’t be a full adult on a show on The CW because you’re not even allowed to French-kiss,” she said.

The star of Netflix’s new romantic comedy How Would It Be… can’t wait to play “more diverse, complicated and confusing” roles in the future. In the film, Lili plays a recent college graduate who sees her life separated into two parallel realities: in one, she becomes pregnant and follows the life of motherhood in her hometown of Texas. In the other, she moves to Los Angeles to grow her career.

“I have a lot of dramatic and deep roles in my future after Riverdale. Definitely roles you haven’t seen me in! I’m an adult woman and I’m going to start playing these more adult roles. That’s what’s on my horizon, and I couldn’t be more excited,” she celebrated.

The latest batch of Riverdale episodes — which The CW says will end in season seven — will begin airing in mid-2023, according to Variety. Like Serie Se… is already in the streaming catalog.