Maqueiro argues with the referee on the field and knocks down a Vila Nova player in a Náutico game; video | football

The defeat of Náutico at home to Vila Nova, ppr 1 to 0, in a direct confrontation against relegation in Serie B, not only left the fans of Timbu angry. In the final minutes of this Friday’s match, at Aflitos, a stretcher-bearer who was working on the match entered the field to assist midfielder Wagner, from Vila Nova, and took the opportunity to complain to referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves.who did not score a penalty in favor of the Pernambuco team.
At first, the judge took it well and even smiled at the complaint. But it didn’t stop there. When taking Wagner off the field of play, the stretcher-bearer released his side of the stretcher, which almost knocked the midfielder of the Goiás team down.. The stretcher-bearer in question then ran out and entered the Aflitos changing rooms.
Maqueiro argues with the referee on the field and knocks down a Vila Nova player in a Náutico nos Aflitos game; video — Photo: Playback
“This is irresponsible. You can’t have this type of employee working on a football game. The Náutico management has to act urgently and put professionals to do this type of work. You can’t accept that. His discussion was being folkloric with Jean Pierre, but he crossed a lot when he did that”, said commentator Cabral Neto.
The move that generated the revolt of the stretcher-bearer and the Náutico fans happened in the 43rd minute of the second half. The VAR stopped the match to analyze a possible touch of the ball in the arm of the side Alex Silva. The video referee did not call the field and the game continued, with Vila scoring the turning goal in the 45th minute.
The result was terrible for Náutico, who dropped to the last position of the Series B, surpassed precisely by Vila, who was the lantern. Timbu is going through a delicate moment, in which it won only one victory in Elano’s six games in charge of the team.
