Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may work together again

All we know so far is that Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie could be preparing another big project after starring in “Barbie”, sources say the actor is in talks to join the cast of “The Eleven”.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the movie “Barbie”. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to play opposite Robbie. The actress was announced in May as one of the leads in the film, as well as one of the producers.

Ryan Gosling, is the lead actor of the recent Netflix movie, “Hidden Agent” which is being a bigger hit. The film, which arrived on Netflix on July 22, is based on the book by Mark Greaney, “The Greys”. Despite the poor response from critics, the film was highly rated by audiences, with a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the movie trailer.

Trailer for the movie “The Hidden Agent”. (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Eleven men and a secret

The title or release date has yet to be determined, and the new film is expected to begin filming in the first half of next year. In 2004, “Men’s Twelve and Another Secret” was released; in 2007, “Men’s Thirteen and a New Secret” premiered. Eleven years later, in 2018, the spin-off “Eight Women and a Secret”, in which Rihanna until starred.

It is currently unclear which character Gosling will play or how it will affect the plot. It is currently official that in addition to starring, Margot Robbie will also produce the film with Tom Ackley and Michelle Graham through her production company LuckyChap. Executive producers are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap.

Cover of the release film “Twelve Men and Another Secret” in 2004. (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Investing in the “11 Men” franchise could be an attempt at a new direction for Warner Bros., as the franchise has been a box office success.

Even the most recent sequel, The Woman and the Secret, which was not a huge success, managed to buy four times as much, taking in $297.7 million at the global box office on a budget of $70 million.