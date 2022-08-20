Meteorite that hit Earth is dubbed “cousin of dinosaur killer” (Photo: Getty Images)

The meteorite that caused a newly discovered crater has been dubbed the “Dinosaur Killer Cousin” after scientists estimated that the celestial body could have hit Earth at the same time as the asteroid that wiped out prehistoric life millions of years ago. ago. The impact site was found about 400 kilometers off the coast of Guinea in West Africa, more than 300 meters below the sea floor.

The Doctor. Uisdean Nicholson of Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland, named the incredible find the “Nadir Crater”. With a diameter of 8 kilometers, the asteroid that caused it is likely to be about 450 meters in diameter, equivalent to the size of a Maracanã and a half.

“These surveys are like an ultrasound of the Earth. I’ve spent probably the last 20 years playing them, but I’ve never seen anything like it,” Nicholson told BBC News.

“The shape of Nadir is the diagnosis of an asteroid impact. It has a raised edge around a central elevation area and then layers of debris that extend outward.”

The asteroid that created Chicxulub Crater – the impact that is said to have wiped out the dinosaurs – in the Gulf of Mexico is estimated to be about 11 kilometers in diameter and changed planet Earth forever.

The impact created a massive depression 200 kilometers wide, causing a series of earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as setting a large part of the planet on fire. By comparison, the effects of an asteroid the size of Nadir would have been minor, but not insignificant. .

“Our simulations suggest that this crater was caused by the collision of a 1,312-mile-wide asteroid in 1,640-2,624 feet of water,” said Dr. Veronica Bray of the University of Arizona.

“This would have generated a tsunami over 3,280 feet high (5,000 meters) as well as an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 or more.

“The energy released would have been about 1,000 times greater than that of the January 2022 Tonga eruption and tsunami.”

Dr. Nicholson said the effects of the Chicxulub impact would have been at least 10 million times greater.