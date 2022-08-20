Michael Mann is on display in bookstores

RODRIGO FONSECA

In the early hours of this Monday, at 1:30 am, TV Globo will show a cult from the 1990s, “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992), with Daniel Day-Lewis, whose direction is signed by the current darling of bookstores (and Amazon) in the USA: Michael Mann. A few weeks ago, he and the writer Meg Gardiner, winner of the Edgar Prize, mobilized the American literary market with “Heat 2: A Novel” (published by William Morrow & Company), a revival of the universe portrayed in one of the filmmaker’s greatest cults: “ Fire Against Fire” (1995). In June in New York, a restored 4K copy of the film was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. This version has not yet arrived here, but, even so, it is possible to check the production of US$ 60 million on Amazon Prime in Brazil. Its dizzying action sequences marked an era. Its box office grossed $187 million. In its debut, 27 years ago, the film marked the first meeting of Pacino and De Niro IN SCENE, since the two were in “The Godfather II”, but without co-acting, since their characters appear at different times. In 2008, they made, together, “The Two Faces of the Law”, and, in 2019, “The Irishman”.

Under Mann’s direction, De Niro is armored car thief Neil McCauley, who leads a gang that specializes in swashbuckling, heavily armed robberies wearing hockey masks. Pacino is Vincent Hanna, a dedicated police officer whose personal life is in shambles, bent on capturing McCauley. But an unusual code of honor will be born between them, as Hanna tries to help her stepdaughter (Natalie Portman) and Neil strikes up a romance with a specialist in fine arts, Eady (Ay Brenneman).

Over 480 pages, the book, which is now selling well, under the accolades of a prose prose like James Patterson (“I’m already quoting lines from ‘Heat 2’ to my writer friends, shamelessly saying that the lines are mine,” he wrote), starts from the point where “Fogo Contra Fogo” ends on screens. It goes back and forth in time, to the 1980s, portraying the origin of its two protagonists. A day after the film’s plot is resolved, thief Chris (played by Val Kilmer in the film) is hiding in Koreatown, injured, delusional, desperately trying to escape from LA. Hunting him is LAPD detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). Hours earlier, Hanna stopped McCauley. Now, Hanna is determined to capture (or kill) Chris, who is the last survivor of McCauley’s crew, before he leaves town.

Tracing the past, going all the way back to 1988, McCauley, Chris and their gang are on the US-Mexico border, pulling off one robbery after another. On the other hand, Hanna pursues his vocation as a lawman, in pursuit of violent criminals. What we read is a plot that is a candidate for classic in literature, in an intertextuality with cinema.

Mann is now filming “Ferrari” with Gabriel Leone in the cast.