More than 6 thousand job openings in the construction and maintenance areas

The worker who is looking for a job opportunity in the construction and maintenance areas started the day with good news. Companies across the country have a total of 6,469 job vacancies open in the sector, in positions of different levels of education and skill.
The vast majority of chances are for effective hiring, under the CLT regime. In addition to salary, many employers offer benefits such as health care, dental care, life insurance, food stamps, food stamps, and transportation vouchers.
Check out some available positions:
- Flying Building Maintenance Officer
- Master of Works
- Maintenance mechanic
- Heavy Machinery Mechanic Paving
- installer
- Maintenance technician
- Crane Mechanic
- Maintenance Electromechanical
- Half Official Electrician
- Refrigeration Mechanic
- Forklift Mechanic
- Mason
- Building inspector
- High Voltage Electrician
- Boiler Assembler
- Plumber
online application
The process to apply for one of these jobs is quite simple and takes just a few minutes. First, go to the InfoJobs recruiter website and use the filters to select the ideal opportunity. Then read the ad carefully.
Once you are sure that you meet the required criteria, click on “Submit free CV” and fill in the requested information. Okay, just wait for the employer to return.