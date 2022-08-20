Motorcyclist passes hand on student in the middle of the street in DF: ‘I’ve never felt so violated’; watch video | Federal District

Flávia Maciel, 20, was harassed by a biker on a street in Samambaia, in the Federal District, on Thursday morning (18). As she walked, the man approached with the bike and squeezed her ass. The moment was recorded by the security camera of a house in the region ( see video above ).

“I started to cry a lot, I was shaking. I’ve never felt so disrespected, so violated. I felt totally powerless”, says Flávia to g1.

In the images, it is possible to see the student crossing the street, while holding some bags. When she was almost on the sidewalk, the motorcyclist passed very close to the young woman, ran his hand over her, and left.

To the report, Flávia says that she left in the morning to go to the gym. Before returning home, she decided to stop by a supermarket a block from where she lives.

The student said that the street was empty, until she heard the noise of the motorcycle. “I thought I was going to be robbed. [O homem] came, passed the corner of the speed bump and put his hand on my ass. It not only hit, but squeezed,” she states.

Flávia said she even tried to identify the man. “I kept looking to see if it was someone I knew, which would still be bizarre,” he says. However, he had his helmet visor down, making identification difficult.

The young woman claims to have been unresponsive after the harassment. “It was bizarre that he thought he had any power over me,” she says. Afraid, Flávia preferred not to go to the gym this Friday (19). “I can’t leave the house.”

The student’s relatives went to a building near the place and saw, through the security cameras, that the biker had been following Flávia for some time.

She says she will deliver the images to the Civil Police and file a report later this Friday, and hopes investigators will identify the man.

According to Flávia, after posting about the case on a social network, two other women told stories similar to hers, also involving a motorcyclist. “That’s why I thought it was important to talk about it,” she says.