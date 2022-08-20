Motorola Edge (2022) debuts with OLED screen and Dimensity 1050 – All in Technology

Motorola has officially launched a new smartphone in the Edge line, the Motorola Edge (2022). The device is built through a 6.6″ FHD+ OLED panel that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. It brings even higher quality than the previous generation for being a 10-bit screen and for having support for HDR10+.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge (2022) features MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1050. Recently released, this processor offers two Cortex-A78 CPU cores (2.5GHz) and six A55 cores (2.0GHz), plus an MC3 Mali-G610 GPU. In addition, there are 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The Motorola Edge (2022) is the world’s first to use the new Dimensity 1050 processor.

To keep everything running longer, Motorola has included a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. There’s also a 50MP rear main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a depth sensor. In addition, it has a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Main specifications:

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 1050

Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 13 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/1.5, 120°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Under-Display Fingerprint, Stereo Sound with Dolby Atmos, Ready For Desktop Mode on PC and Wireless TV, 15W Wireless Charging

The Motorola Edge (2022) will be available soon in the US starting at $498.