Netflix’s new period series will be from the team of Orange Is the New Black and Teenage Bounty Hunters

A new period drama is coming to Netflix. And it involves a pandemic and a villa in Italy.

Wait, we already explained. According to information, the platform has ordered 8 episodes for The Decameron from the same creator of Orange Is the New Black, the producer Jenji Kohan and from the same creator Teenage Bounty Huntersthe producer Kathleen Jordan.

The attraction will take place in 1348 during the period of the Black Death, one of the deadliest pandemics the world has ever seen and which killed more than 200 million people and had as one of the focal points the city of Florence in Italy.

So, a group of nobles is invited to isolate themselves, along with their servants, in a villa in the Italian countryside while they wait for the pandemic to pass. But the barriers of social rules between them begin to crumble, and what seemed like a retreat surrounded by wine and other warmer things becomes a struggle for survival.

Jordan will serve as showrunner for the attraction and based the attraction loosely on the work of the same name by author Giovanni Boccaccio.

Cast names were not revealed. No premiere date.

