New images reveal the villain Nightmare for the first time

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepared for theaters in 2022, in the case having premiered in the last month of May.

Like this Loki and Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Doctor Strange 2 is also another Marvel production that explores the multiverse, which has become synonymous with surprises and cameos.

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) ended up becoming the main villain of the plot, but this was not always the original plan, which in the early stages also involved the villain. NightmareDoctor Strange’s classic enemy in the comics.

And now artist Ryan De Silva has published art that brings back when the film would include the King of the Dark Realm. In the arts, Nightmare appears with his faithful squire, the horse Dreamstalker. Check it out below:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

