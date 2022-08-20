Neymar vs Mbappé, sting from Thiago Silva and more: PSG news

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to winning, wants to show a feeling of unity. After the controversy involving Neymar and Mbappé, the team enters the field in the most difficult match so far of the season, a duel that has chances to be a watershed.

See below for the latest PSG news today.

Neymar vs Mbappe

Despite Galtier having put hot cloths in the controversy, the friction between the stars continues to yield. In the view of Jérôme Rothen, a former Paris Saint-Germain player, the board is to blame for promising to “deliver” the team to the Frenchman while the Brazilian was still in the squad. Therefore, the war of egos can have negative consequences in the sequence of the season.

“There is a problem within the club with everything that was sold for Kylian Mbappé to stay. There are things that are not true. It’s a hierarchy problem (…) In my opinion, Mbappé has no problem with Neymar, because in no case did he ask Neymar to leave the club. It is the club that sold him a project where he is at the forefront of that project and that Neymar was not at the base. The Qataris wanted to sell it or, at worst, lend it. How did Neymar accept this? How did he digest it? Apparently he has a hard time digesting and accepting the fact that Kylian is at the top of the project and that he is behind. this is a real problem“, said the commentator of RMC Sport.

According to the UOL portal, Mbappé, in addition to approving the departures of Pochettino and Leonardo, also suggested that the squad had fewer Argentines. That way, after the departure of Di María, Paredes and Icardi can be traded soon.

Thiago Silva pins the French striker

In a publication on the page ‘Fui Clear’, the former PSG defender disapproved of Mbappé’s conduct. Like a video in which Neymar passed the ball to his teammate to take a penalty, the behavior in wanting to take the place of shirt 10 was described as “trairagem”.

And Thiago Silva huh… pic.twitter.com/D3NKQEhI5z — neymar jr fan (@Pedro_Muniz98) August 20, 2022

Risk of heavy punishment

Accumulating a deficit of 30 million euros (R$156 million) in the last three years, PSG has entered UEFA’s crosshairs. According to the daily L’Equipe, the team could not avoid being sanctioned by the entity for violating Financial Fair Play rules. Although a “liquidation agreement” has been enacted, the team from the French capital, if it does not show improvement in finances in the next three years, could be fined and excluded from continental competitions.

likely lineup

With two wins in two games, PSG will have a difficult commitment following the French Championship. This Sunday (21), away from home, Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and company face Lille. With no embezzlement, Galtier should repeat the lineup that beat Montpellier. See the team below.

Donnarumma; Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos; Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Verratti and Hakimi; Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Offer by Bernardo Silva

According to the daily AS, Manchester City turned down an offer of 80 million euros from PSG for Bernardo Silva. Considered an important player, the Portuguese will not have his exit facilitated, but the French club, in the coming days, can increase the offer.

club challenge

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos, director of football at PSG, have launched a daring challenge: to end Ligue 1 undefeated and with the title. Although the controversy involving Neymar and Mbappé has caused negative repercussions, the club believes that the goal can still be met.