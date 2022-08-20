Neymar’s son’s visit to Vila is an advance in Santos’ goal of getting closer to the star | saints

Since taking over the presidency of Santos, Andrés Rueda has focused on the club’s rapprochement with its idols, among them Neymar.

Last Friday, Peixe took another step towards its goal by opening the doors of Vila Belmiro to Davi Lucca – the only son of the ace – to accompany the team’s training on the eve of the classic with São Paulo.

Throughout the day, Santos filled its social networks with posts of the boy visiting the Memorial das Conquistas, scoring goals in Vila Belmiro with the goalkeeper coach Arzul and interacting with the athletes of the squad. The communication had the expected effect, and Neymar himself interacted with the club’s profile.

– That field back there has little history… and Dad participated a little bit. I miss the most famous village in the world – wrote the ace on his Instagram account.

In 2015, Santos filed a lawsuit against the striker, his father and the family company Neymar Sports e Marketing Ltda for differences over the values ​​and terms involved in the player’s transfer to Barcelona two years earlier.

The situation generated great friction and the consequent distancing of the athlete from the club that revealed him to football. Peixe withdrew the complaint and now, little by little, is getting closer to the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Behind the scenes, Rueda wants to ensure that the relationship with Neymar is the best possible so that, on the day the striker decides to return to Brazil, he has no doubts about signing with Santos and not reinforcing a national rival.

The attacker’s media reach is also seen as a brand strategy for the Vila Belmiro club, which knows that it will have digital engagement in almost every corner of the planet if the relationship with Neymar remains healthy.

