Nintendo aims to alleviate the lack of Switch in stock by reducing the size of the device’s box

Like many other manufacturers, Nintendo has suffered from the impacts of the electronic components crisis, causing many consumers to face a lack of Nintendo Switch units in stock. In order to mitigate the impacts of this crisis a little, the manufacturer announced this week a reduction in the size of the console box to optimize the use of space in containers and increase the volume of shipments.

According to Nikkei, Nintendo plans to reduce the size of Nintendo Switch cases by up to 20%. The publication reveals that, with the change, the company intends to allow more units to be shipped in each container, in addition to reducing packaging production costs. Vooks points out that at the launch of the OLED version of the Switch, the company had already reduced the size of the packages by 14% compared to the original console. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the new box pattern will be.

It is worth remembering that most of the Switch’s production is currently concentrated in China, which distributes the products to other markets, but according to the company, worldwide restrictions on the supply of parts and product distribution have been some of the obstacles that it has faced. has faced to achieve its console sales goals. We still don’t know how this change will impact the future of sales, but the reduction in production costs could help Nintendo continue to hold the price of consoles, as they had recently indicated. So, will the new strategy work?

