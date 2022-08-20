Offer: MacBook Air (M2, 256GB) 28% off

After a few years with the same design, the MacBook Air was finally redesigned by Apple this year. Now with a look that follows the same line as the latest MacBook Pros, it has the M2 chipa 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and a battery life that can reach 18 hours, according to Apple.

Well, if you are looking for this notebook, today we are bringing you a good offer at American. The model in question is available in colors space gray or stellar. It is equipped with 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD and the M2 chip with a GPU of 8 cores. he is leaving for BRL 9,999.99.

If we take into account that the listed price of this same computer is R$13,999, we are facing a discount of 28%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 8 installments on credit cards.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you buy your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow the offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or through a channel on Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all, so you don’t regret it later — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.