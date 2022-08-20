Offers for Neymar and Luva de Pedreiro game: today’s news (20)

Credit: montage / fans.com

International football is highlighted this weekend. The transfer window continues to shake the giants and the PSG coach has positioned the club over Neymar. In the meantime, have you ever thought about being the Mason Glove? It will be possible thanks to a game that is coming…

Falcão surprises and announces the game of Glove de Pedreiro

Iran Ferreira, the Glove of Pedreiro, will have a mobile game that has him released soon. The announcement of the novelty was made by the former futsal player Falcão, who is one of the managers of the 20-year-old influencer. The football game, which is called ‘One to One Challenge’ will be released soon. In the game, in addition to the former futsal player and Luva de Pedreiro himself, there will be digital influencer Ney Silva.

Arsenal have Lucas Paquetá as an alternative to strengthen the midfield

One of the names that appears on the list of coach Mikel Arteta to reinforce Arsenal is the Brazilian Lucas Paquetá, from Lyon. He is one of the options for the midfield, according to the specialized press in the ball market, especially in the event of a failed negotiation with the Belgian Youri Tielemans, from Leicester.

PSG: Galtier does not guarantee Neymar’s permanence and criticizes Brazilian: “He must respect”

“The transfer window can always have surprises. I didn’t hear Ney asking to leave. I see him training and performing well in matches. He is not a player on standby (to leave PSG),” said the Frenchman, current Paris coach.

Brazilian Miguel Pupo is champion of the WSL Teahupoo stage

Even with the swell losing strength over the last day of competition, winds that did not help in the formation of the waves and battling against the local surfer who had the support of the crowd, Miguel Pupo was the great champion of the Teahupoo stage against wildcard Kauli Vaast .